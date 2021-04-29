Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $46,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

