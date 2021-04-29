Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

