Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.83 ($155.10).

Shares of SU opened at €136.54 ($160.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €130.98 and its 200 day moving average is €121.91. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

