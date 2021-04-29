Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

