Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.98

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 1722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.