Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

