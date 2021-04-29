SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS PERS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 402,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.
About SandRidge Permian Trust
Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.