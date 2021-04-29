SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS PERS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 402,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

