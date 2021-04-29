SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:PERS)

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile
