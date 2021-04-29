SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:PERS)

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

