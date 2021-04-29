San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.30.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

