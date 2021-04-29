San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in HP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

