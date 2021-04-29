San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 980 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $4,915,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of APO stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.96, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock worth $66,994,836. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

