San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

