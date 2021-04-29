San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.12% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,028,000.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

