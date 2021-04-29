San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $574,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

