San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $482,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

