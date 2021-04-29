San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $359,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

