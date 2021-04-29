San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.3% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $186.62 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

