Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.14 ($31.93).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.86 and its 200 day moving average is €20.93. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of €28.60 ($33.65).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.