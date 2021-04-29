salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $155.08 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

