salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.