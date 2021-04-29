Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $229.04 and last traded at $229.44. 5,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.