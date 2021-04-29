Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $255.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA opened at $233.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $247.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

