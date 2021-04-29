Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter.

SGA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. Corporate insiders own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

