Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €121.00 ($142.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.91. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

