Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

SB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

