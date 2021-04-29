RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 226,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.