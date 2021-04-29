Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

