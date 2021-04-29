RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 873,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,003. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.