Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Sells C$49,500.00 in Stock

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Stephen Philip Halabura sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,000.

Stephen Philip Halabura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Stephen Philip Halabura sold 36,000 shares of Royal Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$20,880.00.

CVE RHC opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Royal Helium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.41 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.85 target price on shares of Royal Helium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

