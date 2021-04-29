Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a market cap of £109.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,443.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,333.71.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

