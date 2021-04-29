Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,278.75

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.75 ($16.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,328.20 ($17.35). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,317.80 ($17.22), with a volume of 10,582,770 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,829.77 ($23.91).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

