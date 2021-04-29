Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,332.47 ($17.41) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,376.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,278.75. The firm has a market cap of £104.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.