Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $40.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

