Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$18.54 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

