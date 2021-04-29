Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $180.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $172.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

