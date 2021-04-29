Royal Bank of Canada Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.
DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.