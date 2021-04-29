Royal Bank of Canada Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

