Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.30 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

ROXG stock opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.54 million and a P/E ratio of 33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

