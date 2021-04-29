Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.44 ($4.37).

ROR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 354.60 ($4.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332.08. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

