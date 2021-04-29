Roth Capital Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $8.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.44 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $955.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.