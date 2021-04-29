Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

