Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.79. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

