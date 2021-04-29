Rocket Pool Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $19.37 or 0.00036534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $199.09 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00067376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.81 or 0.00820209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

