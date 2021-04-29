Robert W. Stallings Buys 5,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.