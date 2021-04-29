Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.