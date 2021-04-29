Robert W. Baird Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $36.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avantor by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.