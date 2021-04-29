Robert A. Rucker Sells 235,811 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 235,811 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,641,244.56.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.