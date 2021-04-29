Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $47.03 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $47,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.82. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

