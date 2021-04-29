Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $40.16 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $40,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

