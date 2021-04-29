Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $60,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

