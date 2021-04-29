RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

